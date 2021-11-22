$982.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report sales of $982.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $944.30 million to $1.02 billion. Ventas reported sales of $921.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 55,889 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 370,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

