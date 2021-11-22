AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 136,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

