AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys Shares of 71,688 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 47.1% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 31.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 124,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 75,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.