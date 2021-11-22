AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $457.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $322.50 and a 52 week high of $459.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

