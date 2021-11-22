AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 2.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AAP opened at $230.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

