AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $408.69 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $410.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.