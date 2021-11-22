AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 11,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ABBV opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.85. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $98.62 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $2,094,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 39.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in AbbVie by 26.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 33,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

