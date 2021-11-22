Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,116,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $16,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAX. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,873,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,924,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 125,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,619 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,087,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 123,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.08 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

