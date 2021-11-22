Abyss Token (ABYSS) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00227222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00088318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

