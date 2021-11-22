AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in AC Immune by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIU opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $397.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.78.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

