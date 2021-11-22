Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 4.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $369.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

