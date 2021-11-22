ACENT Hits Market Cap of $14.58 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 22nd. ACENT has a total market cap of $14.58 million and $5.37 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ACENT has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00227129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ACENT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

