Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Truist Securities

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $101.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.19. 662,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264,315 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 173,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

