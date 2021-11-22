Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Update

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 865.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.00. 5,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $108.55 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.