Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) CEO David P. Luci Purchases 5,200 Shares

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) CEO David P. Luci acquired 5,200 shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACXP traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. 25,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

