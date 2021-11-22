Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Acushnet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLF opened at $56.45 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

