Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Acushnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acushnet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Acushnet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Acushnet stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

