Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.12 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.92 million and $7.12 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 79.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,593.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.55 or 0.07254505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.05 or 0.00372918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.98 or 0.00989483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00086541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00413058 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00274190 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

