Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $20.07

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $19.51. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.