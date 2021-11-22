Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Mary Chris Jammet Purchases 2,570 Shares

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $19.38. 320,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,431. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 58.41%. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

