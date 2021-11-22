Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Mary Chris Jammet Purchases 2,570 Shares

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $19.38. 320,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,431. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 58.41%. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.
