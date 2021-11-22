Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 175,788 shares.The stock last traded at $19.45 and had previously closed at $19.30.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.83 dividend. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 57.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)
The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.
