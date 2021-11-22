Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 175,788 shares.The stock last traded at $19.45 and had previously closed at $19.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.83 dividend. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 57.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 152,956 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 352,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 104,540 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

