Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Adecoagro worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGRO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGRO opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.26. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

