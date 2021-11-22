AdEx Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.38 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $71.05 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00227389 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00087245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

