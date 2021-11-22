ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Stock Price Down 2.3%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02). 32,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,004,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Get ADM Energy alerts:

ADM Energy (LON:ADME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 1st. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADM Energy plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.