Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,068 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,718,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $698.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $629.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.