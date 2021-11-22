Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $820.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $600.00. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe stock opened at $688.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $629.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.00. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

