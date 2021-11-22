Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AAP opened at $230.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $243.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

