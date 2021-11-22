Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.09 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $89.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

