Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.87. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,909 shares of company stock worth $65,356,546. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,974,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.07. The stock had a trading volume of 902,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,622,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. The company has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $158.89.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

