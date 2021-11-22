Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 548.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19,709.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 266,277 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $214,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 531,909 shares of company stock valued at $65,356,546 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD stock opened at $157.33 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $158.89. The firm has a market cap of $189.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

