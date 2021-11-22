AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $96,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.99. 64,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,568. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

