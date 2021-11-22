AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.71.

AECOM stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

