Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,016,000 after buying an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,837,000. Natixis bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,696,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $174.22 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.