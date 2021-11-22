Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 238,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,001,045 shares.The stock last traded at $6.51 and had previously closed at $6.73.

AFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $682.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Affimed in the second quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

