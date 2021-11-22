Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 7.5%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $123.55 and last traded at $125.99. Approximately 214,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,600,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Affirm by 2,191.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 579,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

