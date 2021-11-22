African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 75,428 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGAC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $861,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

