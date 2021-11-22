Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 2.6% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 735.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 500.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 445,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,640,000 after acquiring an additional 371,328 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 56,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

A stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.26. 17,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,438. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.56 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

