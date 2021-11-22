Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,787. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.17. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $109.56 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

