Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.76-4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65-6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

Shares of A traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.78. 2,110,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.17. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.56 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

