Agrello (DLT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,632.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a total market cap of $649,815.44 and approximately $17,632.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00227680 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00085747 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 105,335,765 coins. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

