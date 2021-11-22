Aigang Price Reaches $0.0434 on Exchanges (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $56,874.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00230382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00087941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

