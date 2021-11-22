Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.47. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

AKAM stock opened at $110.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

