Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.98 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

