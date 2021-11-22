Akash Network (AKT) Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $270.67 million and $2.42 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00004154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00074047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00091079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.12 or 0.07261196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,080.67 or 0.99750139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

