Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,172. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $76.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.52. Akerna has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KERN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

