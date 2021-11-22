Akroma Tops 24-Hour Volume of $119.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 50.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $65,572.37 and $119.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.82 or 0.07274523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085911 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.