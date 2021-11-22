Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $53.06 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $266.42 million and approximately $53.06 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

