Alcoa (AA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA) in the last few weeks:
- 11/18/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.19 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “
- 11/16/2021 – Alcoa is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.
- 10/15/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Alcoa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 10/5/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Alcoa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
AA traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. 6,376,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $57.57.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $12,221,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $5,191,000.
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.