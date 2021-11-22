Alcoa (AA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.19 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

11/16/2021 – Alcoa is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

10/15/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Alcoa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/5/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Alcoa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AA traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. 6,376,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $12,221,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $5,191,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

