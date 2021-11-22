Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $10.80 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $10.80 billion and $458.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00247145 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00849088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00074191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,714,601,324 coins and its circulating supply is 6,256,023,088 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

