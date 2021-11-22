Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lifted by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,617 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.61. The company had a trading volume of 294,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,027,635. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61. The firm has a market cap of $376.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

